Raytheon gets $154M contract for Bradley commander’s independent viewer

By Colton Jones
Photo by David Dumas

Raytheon Co., one of the world’s largest defense contractors, has been awarded a $154 million contract to supply Commander’s Independent Viewer systems to the U.S. Army to upgrade the service’s Bradley Fighting Vehicles.

The Commander’s Independent Viewer (CIV) system is a cutting-edge electro-optical/infrared sight system equipped with second-generation forward-looking infrared (FLIR) cameras and sensors. These advanced components grant the Bradley Fighting Vehicle a comprehensive 360-degree view of the battlefield, greatly enhancing its oversight and targeting capabilities.

Bryan Rosselli, President of Advanced Products and Solutions at Raytheon, highlighted the multifaceted advantages of the CIV system, stating, “The CIV is a package of multiple systems all working together to increase the survivability and battlefield performance of the Bradley Fighting Vehicle. These capabilities- early threat detection, 360-degree battlefield view, and all-weather performance- increase a vehicle commander’s ability to locate, identify, and defeat stationary and moving targets in any condition – day or night.”

The production of these advanced CIV systems will be undertaken in McKinney, Texas, with the initial deliveries slated for June 2026.

