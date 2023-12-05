Raytheon awards $321M contract for Silent Knight radar

The U.S. Department of Defense has confirmed that Raytheon Co. has secured a significant contract valued at $321 million for the ongoing production and delivery of Silent Knight Radar systems and initial spare components in support of the Special Operations Command (USSOCOM).

This single award, firm-fixed-price, multi-year contract emphasizes Raytheon’s pivotal role in enhancing the capabilities of critical aircraft utilized by USSOCOM. The work will primarily occur at contractor facilities located in McKinney, Texas, and Forest, Mississippi, with a scheduled completion date of December 31, 2028.

The Silent Knight Radar system is a technological marvel engineered to facilitate secure, low-altitude navigation for multiple aircraft, including the MC-130J, Chinook, Blackhawk, and Osprey. Its significance lies in its multifunctional capabilities that elevate operational efficiency and safety during diverse mission profiles.

Functionally, the Silent Knight Radar operates as a low probability of detection/interception radar, equipping aircraft with essential features like terrain-following/avoidance functionalities, high-resolution display options, and pivotal dive/climb commands for pilots. Additionally, its integrated threat detection/identification mechanisms and weather detection/severity capabilities reinforce operational awareness, crucial for mission success.

Moreover, the system’s seamless compatibility with night vision equipment further enhances its versatility and operational effectiveness in varied environmental conditions, enabling USSOCOM aircraft to operate with heightened precision and security across diverse mission scenarios.