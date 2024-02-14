Hanwha’s UGV completes successful field test with US military

South Korea’s Hanwha Defense announced that the company completed a week-long field test of the Arion-SMET multipurpose unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) conducted by the US Marine Corps and US Army in Hawaii.

As noted by the company, this test showcased the UGV’s capabilities and its potential to enhance military operations.

Arion-SMET integrates Hanwha’s solutions for robotic and autonomous systems (HAEMOS) with a 6X6 fully electric unmanned vehicle. Its functions include remote-controlled driving, autonomous off-road driving, exploratory maneuvering, physical tether following, leading soldier, and vehicle following.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

With a maximum payload capacity of 550 kg, the Arion-SMET can cover up to 100 km on a full charge, achieving speeds of up to 43 km/h on paved roads and 22 km/h on unpaved roads. Its versatility makes it suitable for various tasks, including ammunition transport, medical evacuation, reconnaissance, and close combat support.

Additionally, the Arion-SMET can be equipped with an advanced Remote Controlled Weapon System (RCWS), which can automatically track and aim at targets through gunshot source localization. This feature includes a 5.56mm RCWS extendable to a 7.62mm machine gun.

The name “Arion-SMET” stands for Autonomous and Robotic Systems for Intelligence Off-road Navigation, with SMET representing Small Multipurpose Equipment Transport. This designation reflects the vehicle’s advanced capabilities and its potential to revolutionize military operations.

Overall, the successful field test demonstrates the Arion-SMET’s readiness for deployment and its ability to meet the evolving needs of modern warfare.