Poland receives final batch of Abrams M1A1 tanks

Poland has received the final batch of 47 M1A1 Abrams tanks out of the 116 it ordered from the United States last year.

The first company of 14 M1A1 tanks arrived at the Port of Szczecin on June 28, 2023, along with three M88A2 armored recovery vehicles. The procurement, initiated on January 4, 2022, includes 12 M88A2s, eight M1074 Joint Assault Bridges, six M577 command vehicles, 26 Next-Generation Shop, Equipment, Contact, and Maintenance (NG SECM) workshops mounted on Humvee vehicles, and a comprehensive package of ammunition, training, and logistics support.

The country is also anticipating the arrival of 250 advanced M1A2 SEPv3 Abrams tanks.

In April 2022, Poland signed an additional contract for 250 M1A2 SEPv3 tanks, 26 M88A2s, and 17 M1074s, with delivery expected to begin in 2024. This contract also includes ammunition, logistics, and training packages. To enhance the training of Polish crews, the US Army transferred 28 M1A2 SEPv2 tanks to the Polish 18th Mechanized Division in 2022, with instructors providing training at the Abrams Academy.

Additionally, Poland is on track to purchase around 1,000 South Korean K2 and K2PL tanks, further bolstering its defense capabilities.

