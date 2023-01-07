Poland orders more Abrams tanks

Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak signed the $1.4 billion deal to buy additional Abrams tanks.

Poland’s defense minister signed a deal at a military base in Wesola, near Warsaw on Wednesday. The agreement foresees the delivery of 116 M1A1 Abrams tanks with related equipment and logistics starting this year.

The deal covers the supply of 116 M1A1 ABRAMS tanks, which will be adapted to the requirements of the Polish Armed Forces, together with the accompanying equipment, including 12 M88A2 HERCULES recovery vehicles, 8 M1074 Joint Assault Bridge systems, 6 M577 command vehicles and 26 New Generation Shop, Equipment, Contact and Maintenance Vehicles (NG SECM) workshops on the HMMWV chassis, as well as a training and logistics package.

The contract is the first stage of the project, which also includes a significant number of modern types of ammunition, as well as training ammunition, in accordance with the maximum scope of the contract approved by the US Congress. The above orders, including sub-caliber armor-piercing ammunition or multi-purpose programmable ammunition, will be implemented successively.

The deal follows last year’s agreement for the acquisition of 250 upgraded M1A2 Abrams tanks and 26 M88A2 HERCULES recovery vehicles.

The M1 Abrams tanks are combat proven and currently serve as the main battle tank of the U.S. Army. For Poland, the tanks are expected to significantly enhance regional security and coalition capability.