Oshkosh build hybrid-electric version of its Joint Light Tactical Vehicle

Wisconsin-based Oshkosh Corp. unveiled a new hybrid-electric version of its Joint Light Tactical Vehicle, called the eJLTV.

According to a press release issued Tuesday, the eJLTV offers the U.S. Army and U.S. Marine Corps the same level of performance and protection as the base JLTV with the addition of silent drive, extended silent watch, enhanced fuel economy, and increased exportable power that enables it to be used in combat and reconnaissance scenarios.

Executive Vice President for Oshkosh Corporation and President of Oshkosh Defense John Bryant notes the new technology can be applied to its current fleet of conventional JLTVs

The eJLTV charges the battery while in use, fully recharging the lithium-ion battery within 30 minutes. This eliminates the need for a charging infrastructure, which remains one of the most significant challenges to the widespread electrification of the tactical wheeled vehicle fleet.

About the eJLTV:

Maintains the performance and protection of the proven Oshkosh Defense JLTV

Improves fuel economy by more than 20%

Provides battery capacity of 30kWh with opportunity for growth

Eliminates the need for a towed generator by providing export power capacity of up to 115kW

“For many years, we’ve been developing, testing and evolving hybrid-electric variants of our heavy and medium-duty tactical wheeled vehicles,” said John Bryant. “Now, with the eJLTV, we’re offering our military customers an affordable way to electrify their light tactical wheeled vehicle fleet without compromising the off-road performance or superior protection necessary in combat operations.”

This year, the U.S. Army plans to recompete the JLTV program and issue a follow-on production contract in September 2022. The follow-on contract, valued at $6.5 Billion, includes an additional 15,468 vehicles and five order years followed by five options years, extending production through FY32.

“While the U.S. Army has not requested a hybrid-electric JLTV as part of the JLTV recompete, the eJLTV proves that Oshkosh Defense has the team and technical capabilities to produce this highly capable vehicle today,” Bryant concluded.