Onyx develops advanced tiny remote weapon system

Onyx, a veteran-owned company, has introduced the Sentry, a compact and advanced remote weapon system designed for detection and precise enemy elimination from a secure distance.

The Sentry represents a multifunctional intelligent sentry platform engineered to serve as a force multiplier for mission success. As noted by the company, this innovative solution is tailored to meet the demands of the modern battlefield, delivering automated target detection and recognition while ensuring operators remain in full control.

Leveraging a Digital Imaging System (DIS) equipped with Automatic Target Detection and Recognition (ATD/ATR) capabilities, the Sentry autonomously scans, identifies, classifies, tracks, and promptly reports any potential threats, enabling swift and effective tactical responses. It can be deployed for overwatch or terrain denial, safeguarding friendly forces in the heat of combat.

Onyx says Sentry is a comprehensive tool designed to enhance operational efficiency in the field, integrating components such as the X360 Pan/Tilt Gimbal, Remote Actuated Weapon (RAW), AI-enabled DIS, and Mobile Adhoc Network (MANET) compatibility for maximum operational impact. Integrated with the Advanced Targeting and Collaborative System (ATAK), it utilizes passive ranging to incorporate targets into the common operating picture, affording operators the flexibility to assign tasks or take active control of this formidable system.