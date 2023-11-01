Wednesday, November 1, 2023
Norway expands NASAMS capabilities in partnership with Raytheon, Kongsberg

Photo by Martin Mellquist

Norwegian Ministry of Defense Bolsters Air Defense Collaboration with Raytheon and Kongsberg.

In a recent announcement, the Norwegian Ministry of Defense unveiled a new collaborative effort aimed at enhancing the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS). This partnership involves Norway, Raytheon, an RTX business, and Kongsberg Defense & Aerospace, further solidifying NASAMS’ formidable air defense capabilities.

The agreement was formalized during a signing ceremony at the Norwegian ambassador’s residence in Washington, D.C., in October. The intent behind this collaboration is to bolster the existing air defense measures and protect both civilian and military targets from airborne threats. The ongoing conflict in Ukraine has underscored the vital role of air defense systems during wartime. Norway’s Minister of Defense, Bjørn Arild Gram, emphasized the importance of strengthening air defense systems to counter emerging threats.

NASAMS is a highly adaptable medium-range air defense solution jointly developed and produced by Raytheon and Kongsberg Defense & Aerospace. With the wealth of experience, industrial collaboration, and substantial investments from all three parties, this new joint venture aims to enhance NASAMS to remain effective against evolving and complex threats.

Kjetil Reiten Myhra, Executive Vice President of Integrated Defense Systems at Kongsberg Defense & Aerospace, expressed enthusiasm about the three-way collaboration, emphasizing its focus on improving NASAMS’ mobility and operational flexibility. The goal is to ensure the system’s readiness to protect people and critical assets against future challenges.

Tom Laliberty, President of Land & Air Defense Systems at Raytheon, recognized this development as a significant milestone in NASAMS’ legacy as the world’s leading medium-range air defense system. The commitment to NASAMS’ evolution highlights the dedication to supporting the Norwegian Armed Forces and global allies in safeguarding against aerial threats.

