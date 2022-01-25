Northrop Grumman delivers its 51st E-2D airborne early warning aircraft

Defense giant Northrop Grumman Corp. successfully delivered the 51st U.S. Navy E-2D Advanced Hawkeye production aircraft (AA-52).

NG released a news release saying that “the aircraft represents the last to be delivered under the Multi-Year Procurement (MYP) 1 contract.”

AA-52 is equipped with the Delta System/Software Configuration (DSSC) Build 3, which provides an additional leap in operational effectiveness and technology for the E-2D with the incorporation of aerial refueling and a dwell-based tracker. MYP 2 deliveries will begin this year, with increasing, game-changing capability enhancements for the Navy and joint force to outpace evolving threats.

As noted by the company, the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye is a game-changer in how the Navy conducts battle management command and control. By serving as the “digital quarterback” to sweep ahead of strike, manage the mission, and keep our net-centric carrier battle groups out of harms way, the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye is the key to advancing the mission, no matter what it may be.

The E-2D gives the warfighter expanded battlespace awareness, especially in the area of information operations delivering battle management, theater air and missile defense, and multiple sensor fusion capabilities in an airborne system.