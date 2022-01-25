Tuesday, January 25, 2022
Northrop Grumman delivers its 51st E-2D airborne early warning aircraft

By Colton Jones
Image credit: Northrop Grumman

Defense giant Northrop Grumman Corp. successfully delivered the 51st U.S. Navy E-2D Advanced Hawkeye production aircraft (AA-52).

NG released a news release saying that “the aircraft represents the last to be delivered under the Multi-Year Procurement (MYP) 1 contract.”

AA-52 is equipped with the Delta System/Software Configuration (DSSC) Build 3, which provides an additional leap in operational effectiveness and technology for the E-2D with the incorporation of aerial refueling and a dwell-based tracker. MYP 2 deliveries will begin this year, with increasing, game-changing capability enhancements for the Navy and joint force to outpace evolving threats.

As noted by the company, the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye is a game-changer in how the Navy conducts battle management command and control. By serving as the “digital quarterback” to sweep ahead of strike, manage the mission, and keep our net-centric carrier battle groups out of harms way, the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye is the key to advancing the mission, no matter what it may be.

The E-2D gives the warfighter expanded battlespace awareness, especially in the area of information operations delivering battle management, theater air and missile defense, and multiple sensor fusion capabilities in an airborne system.

Colton Jones
Colton Jones is technology editor for Defenсe Blog. He has written about emerging technology in military magazines and elsewhere.

