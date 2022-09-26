Monday, September 26, 2022
type here...

Northrop Grumman delivers 100,000th GPS-guided kits for artillery shells

NewsArmyPRESS RELEASES
By Colton Jones
Modified date:

U.S. defense contractor Northrop Grumman has announced the delivery of its 100,000th GPS-guided precision weapon kit to upgrade conventional 155mm artillery to a level of accuracy that approaches near precision.

“We’re celebrating the delivery of 100k Precision Guidance Kits,” Northrop Grumman said in a Twitter post.

The Precision Guidance Kit (PGK) is a modification pack that turns conventional 155mm artillery into a near-precision shell. It provides the accuracy and reliability of the original capability updated for the future battlefield.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The increase in efficiency that PGK’s capability provides allows operational commanders to engage assigned targets and rapidly achieve desired effects while minimizing collateral damage.

PGK provides improved fire support to the maneuver force commander through effectively reducing target delivery error of conventional artillery munitions. It also reduces the number of projectiles required to execute a fire mission.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

Executive Editor

About this Author

Colton Jones
Colton Jones is technology editor for Defenсe Blog. He has written about emerging technology in military magazines and elsewhere.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© 2014-2022 Defence Blog - online military magazine