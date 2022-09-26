Northrop Grumman delivers 100,000th GPS-guided kits for artillery shells

U.S. defense contractor Northrop Grumman has announced the delivery of its 100,000th GPS-guided precision weapon kit to upgrade conventional 155mm artillery to a level of accuracy that approaches near precision.

“We’re celebrating the delivery of 100k Precision Guidance Kits,” Northrop Grumman said in a Twitter post.

The Precision Guidance Kit (PGK) is a modification pack that turns conventional 155mm artillery into a near-precision shell. It provides the accuracy and reliability of the original capability updated for the future battlefield.

The increase in efficiency that PGK’s capability provides allows operational commanders to engage assigned targets and rapidly achieve desired effects while minimizing collateral damage.

PGK provides improved fire support to the maneuver force commander through effectively reducing target delivery error of conventional artillery munitions. It also reduces the number of projectiles required to execute a fire mission.