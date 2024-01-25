North Korea says it tested new nuclear-capable cruise missile

North Korea says it successfully test-launched a new nuclear-capable cruise missile.

The new strategic cruise missile dubbed “Pulhwasal-3-31” is currently under development, and the test-firing had no impact on the security of neighboring countries, North Korea’s state media said.

However, it did not specify the exact number of missiles that were tested.

The report said the test was also part of updating the country’s weapon system.

The South Korean military has confirmed that North Korea had fired several cruise missiles toward the Yellow Sea on the same day.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) publicly disclosed the detection of a missile test involving “several cruise missiles” on North Korea’s west coast at approximately 7 a.m. KST on Wednesday.