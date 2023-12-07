NATO and Swedish jets intercept Russian Su-30s

NATO Air Command recently revealed a tense moment in the Baltic region as Belgian Air Force F-16s, French Mirage 2000s, and Sweden’s JAS 39 Gripens swiftly scrambled to intercept Russian fighter jets.

Reacting swiftly, Belgian F-16s, French Mirage 2000s, and Sweden’s JAS 39 Gripens took off from their bases to track the two Russian Su-30 Flanker aircraft.

The incident occurred during the ongoing NATO Air Policing mission in the Baltics and prompted a coordinated response between NATO forces and Swedish air control.

This swift and coordinated intercept showcased the vigilance and responsiveness of NATO and Swedish air units in safeguarding Allied Airspace, highlighting the crucial nature of ongoing patrols and collaborative efforts to secure the region’s skies.