Mysterious drone boat found near Romania’s coastline

A mysterious drone boat with a powerful warhead has been found intact near the Romanian coastline in the Black Sea, according to Militarnyi.

According to the report, Romanian border patrol officials first spotted the overturned vessel in the sea near the town of Tuzla two days ago. Following the sighting, a Romanian maritime rescue vessel was dispatched to tow the drone to the port of Constanta for further examination by specialists from various agencies.

Initial investigations revealed Cyrillic letters on the drone, hinting at possible Russian origins. The vessel, weighing approximately 3 tons, was reportedly repurposed for military missions.

Further inspection uncovered an antenna designed for signal jamming in the drone’s frontal section, alongside the possibility of an attached explosive device. Given the ominous nature of the discovery, authorities opted to transport the vessel to the military testing ground at Cape Midia for controlled disposal.

Romanian authorities have yet to release further details regarding the investigation into the origin and purpose of the maritime drone.