MD Helicopters to supply armed helos to mystery buyer

MD Helicopters (MDH) announced last week that it has received the order for 12 light attack helicopters from a Middle East customer.

As noted by the company, it was awarded a contract to provide six Cayuse Warrior Plus Attack/Scout helicopters with precision weapons capability and six MD 530F glass cockpit upgrades.

MDH says the twelve helicopters will support counter insurgency and counter terrorism operations by providing area security, tactical reconnaissance, convoy escort, and drug interdiction throughout the country. The Armed MD 530F helicopters will receive glass cockpit upgrades at MD Helicopters in Mesa, AZ. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in 2024 for all twelve aircraft.

“We are honored for the trust ally forces have put in us to provide safe, reliable assets for their security missions,” says MD Helicopters President and CEO Brad Pederson. “We are excited to showcase the capabilities of this purpose built, best value solution.”

The Middle East selection includes a complete logistics package including initial provisions, spares, and pilot and maintainer training.

The Cayuse Warrior and the MD 530F are proven tactical scout and light attack aircraft valued for their unmatched power, safety, speed, agility, and unparalleled confined area capabilities. The ‘Plus’ version features mission enhancements that include the precision weapons system, avionics improvements, and armor.