Low-flying Israeli fighter jets spotted over Lebanon

Two Israeli F-15 fighter jets were spotted traversing Lebanese airspace, initiating their trajectory from the Golan Hill area and proceeding to soar over southern Lebanon at a low altitude.

These aircraft continued their flight over the Lebanese coastline, including Beirut, towards the northern regions.

Defense and aviation journalist Babak Taghvaee reports that Israel Air Force’s F-15 fighter jets executed a sonic boom maneuver, launching flares at low altitudes over Tibnin and Tyre cities in southern Lebanon. This action is seen as a warning directed at the Hezbollah terrorist organization.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed that in response to a recent attack by Hezbollah on northern Israel, their fighter jets carried out strikes on two strategically vital military compounds belonging to the terror group in Lebanon. These compounds reportedly hosted infrastructure utilized by Hezbollah’s air defense unit.

Further statements from the IDF reveal that beyond these initial strikes, their aircraft targeted additional Hezbollah sites in southern Lebanon, specifically in Rab El Thalathine, Ramyah, Meiss el-Jabal, and Ayta ash-Shab. The array of targets included Hezbollah cells, rocket launch positions, a command center, and various other infrastructures associated with the terror group, according to the IDF’s reports.