Tuesday, September 7, 2021
type here...

Lockheed Martin unveils prototype of its promising supersonic plane

NewsAviationPhoto
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Credit: Lockheed Martin

U.S. arms maker Lockheed Martin Corp has released a photo of the first prototype of its supersonic X-plane, the X-59 Quiet SuperSonic Technology (QueSST), during ​the beginning of the final assembly process.

The company says the aircraft is developing by the legendary Lockheed Martin Skunk Works advanced projects bureau in partnership with NASA.

X-59 QueSST (Quiet SuperSonic Technology) will be used to collect community response data on the acceptability of a quiet sonic boom generated by the unique design of the aircraft. The data will help NASA provide regulators with the information needed to establish an acceptable commercial supersonic noise standard to lift the ban on commercial supersonic travel over land.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The X-59 will measure 96 feet long, have a span of 29.5 feet, reach speeds of Mach 1.4, and fly at an altitude of 55,000 feet. A key design requirement of the X-59 is to replicate the noise effects of larger supersonic aircraft so that it can be used to conduct a series of trials over communities in the U.S. to assess the public’s sense of noise.

Illustration of the completed X-59 QueSST landing on a runway. (Credit: Lockheed Martin)

This breakthrough would open the door to an entirely new global market for aircraft manufacturers, enabling passengers to travel anywhere in the world in half the time it takes today.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

Executive Editor

About this Author

Dylan Malyasov
U.S. defense journalist and commentator. Aviation photographer. Dylan leads Defence Blog's coverage of global military news, focusing on engineering and technology across the U.S. defense industry.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© 2014-2021 Defence Blog - online military magazine