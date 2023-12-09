Lockheed Martin successfully tests improved version of JAGM missile

Lockheed Martin Corp, the primary weapons supplier for the Pentagon, announced the successful guided flight test of the Joint Air-to-Ground Missile-Modified Range (JAGM-MR) on December 2, 2023, at the China Lake Test Range in California. The test showcased the advanced capabilities of the JAGM-MR’s tri-mode seeker in discerning between multiple targets.

Joey Drake, the program management director of Air-to-Ground Missile Systems at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control, emphasized the weapon system’s groundbreaking precision and mission-focused attributes.

“This next-generation weapon system offers greater accuracy in both target discrimination and recognition, delivering mission-focused capabilities that will provide our customers with an innovative 21st century security solution,” stated Drake. “The enhanced tri-mode seeker provides a new level of precision guidance and defense capabilities, allowing JAGM-MR to lock onto the selected target even when there’s multiple targets in the field.”

The JAGM-MR’s tri-mode seeker employs a near-infrared (NIR) sensor, an additional sensor compared to the dual-mode sensor system utilized in the JAGM. The NIR sensor significantly enhances missile performance, enabling improved target tracking and guidance across diverse conditions and target sets.

Drake highlighted the strategic investment in the JAGM product line, addressing critical capabilities demanded by customers while offering a comprehensive solution for the complexities of the contemporary threat landscape.

Building on last year’s successful live fire event that showcased a 16 km range increase for the JAGM-MR, this guided flight test demonstrated the maturity and functionality of the fully integrated tri-mode seeker, underscoring its ability to engage targets from an extended stand-off range.

Manufactured across multiple Lockheed Martin facilities in Dallas, Orlando, Ocala, Archibald, and Troy, the JAGM is a product of innovation in Orlando, Florida. With over 125,000 HELLFIRE and JAGM missiles produced, the JAGM and its modified range variant, JAGM-MR, stand as the cutting-edge precision engagement systems chosen for critical operations.