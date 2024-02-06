Leonardo DRS delivers 100th assault bridge to US Army

Leonardo DRS recently celebrated a significant achievement by delivering its 100th Joint Assault Bridge (JAB) system to the U.S. Army.

As noted by the company, the JAB system, known for its pivotal role in providing maneuverability for troops on the battlefield, marks a milestone in defense technology.

A ceremony recognizing this milestone was conducted at the Leonardo DRS facility in West Plains, Missouri, where these advanced systems are meticulously crafted.

Aaron Hankins, Senior Vice President, and General Manager of the Leonardo DRS Land Systems business unit, expressed the company’s pride in reaching this milestone. He highlighted the JAB system’s robustness, reliability, advanced vision, rapid assault launch, retrieval capability, and superior mobility. “As a trusted partner to the U.S. Army, our team of dedicated professionals has worked closely with our customer to design and build a high-quality product that will enable our warfighters to successfully accomplish critical assault bridging missions.” said Hankins.

The JAB system plays a pivotal role in augmenting the mobility of companies supporting Armored Brigade Combat Teams, offering a survivable, deployable, and sustainable heavy-assault-bridging capability. This vital technology facilitates the crossing of wet or dry gaps, enabling troops to maintain pace with Abrams Heavy Brigade Combat Team operations on the battlefield.

Designed by DRS, the JAB system represents a significant advancement over its predecessor, featuring advanced sensor systems for both the driver and commander. Built on the foundation of an M1A1 Abrams tank hull with heavy (M1A2) suspension, it integrates seamlessly with a hydraulic bridge launcher system for deploying the existing Military Load Class 115 Armored Vehicle Launched Bridge.

To date, the U.S. Army has ordered a total of 169 new JAB systems, underlining the system’s importance in modern military operations.

The delivery of the 100th JAB system by Leonardo DRS exemplifies the company’s extensive experience as a leading integrator, supporting various missions for the U.S. military and its global allies. This expertise extends across diverse domains, including space missions, force protection, computer networking, C5I, naval power, and propulsion systems.