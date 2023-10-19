Thursday, October 19, 2023
type here...

Japan orders Saab’s Carl-Gustaf weapons

NewsArmyPRESS RELEASES
By Emily Ryan Miller
Modified date:
Photo by Jamal Wilson

Saab, the global defense and security company, has received a significant order from the Japan Self-Defense Forces (JGSDF) for the supply of the versatile man-portable weapon system Carl-Gustaf.

According to the company’s latest press release, the order comprises over 300 systems, with deliveries scheduled for 2025.

The Carl-Gustaf is a man-portable multi-role weapon system renowned for its exceptional tactical flexibility, attributed to its diverse range of compatible ammunition types. Its lightweight design has made it the primary shoulder-launched weapon of choice in many countries, and it has been in service with the Japan Self-Defense Forces since 1979.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Görgen Johansson, the head of Saab’s business area Dynamics, expressed their commitment to delivering high-quality systems to meet the rigorous standards of the Japan Self-Defense Forces. The order further underscores the strong partnership between Saab and the JGSDF and their shared goal of enhancing Japan’s defense capabilities.

The Carl-Gustaf system is a battle-tested solution that equips soldiers with the effectiveness they require. Its extensive selection of ammunition types enables adaptability to a wide range of scenarios, from defeating armored vehicles or structures to illuminating the battlefield during nighttime operations.

The Carl-Gustaf system boasts a rich history, dating back to 1948, and is currently deployed in more than 40 countries worldwide, serving as a trusted and versatile tool for defense and security forces.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Emily Ryan Miller
Emily Ryan Miller
Emily Ryan Miller is an experienced journalist with excellent analytical skills and a deep understanding of military affairs. With her professional diligence and passion for the defense theme, Emily continues to inform the world about important aspects of the military sphere and deeply understands the significance of researching and tracking military events for the public and national security.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Canadian patrol aircraft intercepted by Chinese fighter jet

Dylan Malyasov -
A Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) CP-140 Aurora maritime patrol aircraft was intercepted by a People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) J-10 fighter jet...

Indian T-90 tanks appear with ‘cope cage’ defense on top

Army

Japan conducts maritime railgun test

Maritime Security

Ukrainian forces launch precision strike on Russian drone crew

Aviation

Germany delivers 200 Zetros military trucks to Ukraine

Army

US Air Force deploys more F-15s to Middle East

Aviation

Copyright © 2023 Defence Blog