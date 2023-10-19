Japan orders Saab’s Carl-Gustaf weapons

Saab, the global defense and security company, has received a significant order from the Japan Self-Defense Forces (JGSDF) for the supply of the versatile man-portable weapon system Carl-Gustaf.

According to the company’s latest press release, the order comprises over 300 systems, with deliveries scheduled for 2025.

The Carl-Gustaf is a man-portable multi-role weapon system renowned for its exceptional tactical flexibility, attributed to its diverse range of compatible ammunition types. Its lightweight design has made it the primary shoulder-launched weapon of choice in many countries, and it has been in service with the Japan Self-Defense Forces since 1979.

Görgen Johansson, the head of Saab’s business area Dynamics, expressed their commitment to delivering high-quality systems to meet the rigorous standards of the Japan Self-Defense Forces. The order further underscores the strong partnership between Saab and the JGSDF and their shared goal of enhancing Japan’s defense capabilities.

The Carl-Gustaf system is a battle-tested solution that equips soldiers with the effectiveness they require. Its extensive selection of ammunition types enables adaptability to a wide range of scenarios, from defeating armored vehicles or structures to illuminating the battlefield during nighttime operations.

The Carl-Gustaf system boasts a rich history, dating back to 1948, and is currently deployed in more than 40 countries worldwide, serving as a trusted and versatile tool for defense and security forces.