Monday, May 29, 2023
Israeli military receives initial batch of new Eitan fighting vehicles

By Colton Jones
The Israel Defense Forces Nahal Infantry Brigade received the first indigenous Eitan armored fighting vehicles.

The eight-wheel-drive vehicles, developed by the Ministry of Defense Tank Administration in cooperation with the IDF Ground Forces, will replace the Vietnam-era M113 tracked armored personnel carriers that still support the bulk of Israeli infantry.

The new armored personnel carrier weighs up to 35 tonnes, has a 750 hp engine, and can reach speeds of up to 90 km/h on paved roads.

The hulls of new wheeled fighting vehicles were built by US-based Oshkosh Defense Company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Oshkosh Corporation.

The Israeli Ministry of Defense has selected Oshkosh Defense to produce the Armored Personnel Carrier (APC) hulls for the Israeli Defense Forces on January 2023. As part of this contract, valued at over $100 million, Oshkosh Defense will build hundreds of Eitan APC main hulls.

Israeli media reported that Eitan is the world’s best-protected armored personnel carrier.

Executive Editor



Colton Jones
Colton Jones
Colton Jones is the deputy editor of Defence Blog. He is a US-based journalist, writer and publisher who specializes in the defense industry in North America and Europe. He has written about emerging technology in military magazines and elsewhere. He is a former Air Force soldier and served at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

