Israeli drones strike Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon

The Israel Defense Forces confirmed on Wednesday that its armed drones have struck Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon.

The IDF said in a release that it carried out a drone strike against a Hezbollah post in southern Lebanon in response to an anti-tank guided missile attack on an army post on the border, which was claimed by the terror group.

“IDF drones struck a military observation post belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization in southern Lebanon,” the IDF said.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The Israeli military says it also launched artillery strikes against the source of the missile fire.

Lebanese state media NNA reported that intense shelling had resumed near the border with Israel on Wednesday, and that gunfire could be heard in the Lebanese towns of Yarine, Marwahin and Al-Duheira.