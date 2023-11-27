Monday, November 27, 2023
Iran unveils new Shahin-1 kamikaze Drone

By Dylan Malyasov
Iran recently introduced its latest defense asset, unveiling the Shahin-1 kamikaze drone during a commissioning ceremony at the Deylaman helipad.

Named Shahin-1, this tube-launched autonomous loitering munition is engineered to locate, acquire, and engage targets specified by the operator. Its canister-based launch system draws similarities to smaller Meraj-521 and Sina UAVs, showcasing Iran’s consistent design approach in drone development.

The Shahin-1’s operational versatility allows deployment from various ground and naval platforms, enhancing its potential effectiveness across diverse military scenarios.

The autonomous functionality of the Shahin-1 positions it as a potent asset for targeted engagements, leveraging advanced technologies for autonomous target identification and engagement. This capability aligns with modern warfare’s evolving landscape, emphasizing precision and autonomy in defense strategies.

Regarding the Deylaman, it’s a 1,400-ton destroyer, named after a northern Iranian town. It measures 95 meters (312 feet) in length, 11 meters (36 feet) in width, and has the capacity to launch torpedoes while traveling at 30 knots (56 kph, 35 mph), according to the state-owned IRNA news agency.

