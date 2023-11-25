Saturday, November 25, 2023
Indian new destroyer successfully conducts BrahMos missile test

Maritime Security
By Emily Ryan Miller
The new Indian Navy destroyer INS Imphal carried out a successful test-firing of the BrahMos anti-ship missile ahead of its formal commissioning.

“The successful test, conducted before the ship’s official commissioning, stands as a testament to the Navy’s steadfast commitment to combat preparedness,” stated a senior official from the Indian Navy.

Jointly developed by India and Russia, the BrahMos missile, equipped with an active radar homing system and guided by satellite, packs a 200-kilogram warhead, delivering substantial firepower. Its propulsion system includes a solid-fuel first booster stage and a liquid-fuel ramjet second stage, propelling it to speeds around Mach 4.

INS Imphal, the third vessel of the Visakhapatnam-class stealth guided missile destroyer, is under construction at Mazagon Dock Limited (MDL). The ship, launched on April 20, 2019, commenced sea trials on April 28, 2023.

Constructed by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd in Mumbai, the INS Imphal showcases a fusion of cutting-edge technology and indigenous innovation, a hallmark of the Indian Navy’s Warship Design Bureau.

Named in honor of the brave Indian soldiers who fought in the Battle of Imphal during World War II, INS Imphal symbolizes resilience and strength. With a displacement of 7,400 tons and impressive firepower, it adds a substantial edge to the Indian Navy’s naval capabilities.

