Honeywell to supply engines for Germany’s new CH-47F helicopters

Honeywell Aerospace Technologies has secured a contract to provide 105 T55-GA-714A engines to support Germany’s acquisition of its first fleet of CH-47F Chinook helicopters.

The procurement of the T55 engines for the German military is facilitated through the U.S. Army Foreign Military Sales program, underlining the close collaboration between international partners in defense acquisitions.

“The German army’s selection of the CH-47F Chinook helicopter is a testament to the reputation of not just the CH-47F, but also the T55 engines that have powered that helicopter since the 1960s,” said Dave Marinick, president, Engines and Power Systems, Honeywell Aerospace Technologies. “Chinooks have proved to be one of the most versatile vehicles in military history, and perform missions that include troop transport, search and rescue, and special operations, among others. We are humbled to deliver the T55 engines that will support Germany’s growing military and heavy-lift capabilities.”

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Honeywell’s T55 engine stands as a global leader in powering heavy-lift helicopters, with over 1,000 CH-47 helicopters equipped with T55 engines currently in service worldwide. The latest T55-GA-714A engine variant delivers nearly 5,000-shaft horsepower, enabling Chinook aircraft to achieve speeds of up to 170 knots even in challenging operational environments.

Since its initial deployment to the U.S. Army in 1961, when it produced 2,200 shaft horsepower for the CH-47A helicopter, the T55 engine has undergone significant enhancements. Today, it operates as a 5,000-shaft horsepower-class engine and has accumulated approximately 12 million flight hours on Boeing CH-47 and MH-47 Chinook helicopters.

As Germany continues to modernize its military capabilities, the acquisition of CH-47F Chinook helicopters equipped with Honeywell engines will play a crucial role in enhancing the country’s operational readiness and mission effectiveness.