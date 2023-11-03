HII tests new REMUS 620 undersea drone

HII, formerly called Huntington Ingalls Industries, announced on Thursday that it had achieved a new milestone with REMUS 620 undersea drone in-water testing.

According to the company, this state-of-the-art Unmanned Underwater Vehicle is engineered for versatility, capable of tackling complex, multi-day missions while efficiently covering extended distances. Its features include an impressive 110-hour battery life and an impressive range of 275 nautical miles, making it a top choice for underwater exploration and surveillance.

The REMUS 620 is designed to offer flexibility and adaptability, allowing it to meet a wide range of mission objectives. Its field-proven reliability ensures that it can operate in challenging underwater environments with confidence.

The launch of in-water testing marks a significant step forward in the development and validation of this innovative UUV. As maritime technology continues to advance, the REMUS 620 positions itself as a frontrunner in the world of autonomous underwater vehicles, promising to usher in a new era of capabilities for marine research, defense applications, and commercial ventures.

HII also stated that its REMUS 620 drone is the longest reaching Unmanned Underwater Vehicle in its class.