Friday, November 3, 2023
type here...

HII tests new REMUS 620 undersea drone

NewsMaritime Security
By Colton Jones
Modified date:
Photo courtesy of HII

HII, formerly called Huntington Ingalls Industries, announced on Thursday that it had achieved a new milestone with REMUS 620 undersea drone in-water testing.

According to the company, this state-of-the-art Unmanned Underwater Vehicle is engineered for versatility, capable of tackling complex, multi-day missions while efficiently covering extended distances. Its features include an impressive 110-hour battery life and an impressive range of 275 nautical miles, making it a top choice for underwater exploration and surveillance.

The REMUS 620 is designed to offer flexibility and adaptability, allowing it to meet a wide range of mission objectives. Its field-proven reliability ensures that it can operate in challenging underwater environments with confidence.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The launch of in-water testing marks a significant step forward in the development and validation of this innovative UUV. As maritime technology continues to advance, the REMUS 620 positions itself as a frontrunner in the world of autonomous underwater vehicles, promising to usher in a new era of capabilities for marine research, defense applications, and commercial ventures.

HII also stated that its REMUS 620 drone is the longest reaching Unmanned Underwater Vehicle in its class.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Colton Jones
Colton Jones
Colton Jones is the deputy editor of Defence Blog. He is a US-based journalist, writer and publisher who specializes in the defense industry in North America and Europe. He has written about emerging technology in military magazines and elsewhere. He is a former Air Force soldier and served at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

US Navy amphibious assault ship spotted near Israel

Dylan Malyasov -
The amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) has taken position in the Red Sea, according to analyst Duan Dang. Satellite imagery from the European...

Russia unveils upgraded T-90M tank with enhanced features

Army

South Korea plans to reduce KF-21 fighter jet production

Aviation

Israel expands production of combat vehicles

Army

Russian Verba missile found to contain Swiss-made components

Army

Chinese Army receives new type of fighting vehicles

Army

© 2023 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.