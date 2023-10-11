Hezbollah missile hit Israeli M113 armored vehicle

Hezbollah, an Iran-backed group that is considered a terrorist organization by the US and much of the West, on Tuesday released a video showing attacks by its members against Israeli troops.

A new video posted to social media purports to show a successful Hezbollah attack on Israeli M113 armored personnel carrier at an undisclosed location in northern Israel, near the border with southern Lebanon.

In the footage, one Israeli M113 armored vehicle, modernized with add-on armor kits, was hit by an Iranian-supplied Kornet anti-tank missile.

It’s not clear whether there was a crew in the vehicle.

#BREAKING: #Hezbollah terrorist organization released a footage showing use of two anti-tank missiles (#Iran supplied Kornet) against a M113A2 Zelda armoured personnel carrier of #Israeli Defence Force in North of #Israel this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/WVpu3IcbnO — Babak Taghvaee – The Crisis Watch (@BabakTaghvaee1) October 10, 2023

Hezbollah is a highly trained, well-armed and sophisticated military force that also receives Iranian support.