Wednesday, October 11, 2023
Hezbollah missile hit Israeli M113 armored vehicle

News
By Dylan Malyasov
Hezbollah, an Iran-backed group that is considered a terrorist organization by the US and much of the West, on Tuesday released a video showing attacks by its members against Israeli troops.

A new video posted to social media purports to show a successful Hezbollah attack on Israeli M113 armored personnel carrier at an undisclosed location in northern Israel, near the border with southern Lebanon.

In the footage, one Israeli M113 armored vehicle, modernized with add-on armor kits, was hit by an Iranian-supplied Kornet anti-tank missile.

It’s not clear whether there was a crew in the vehicle.

Hezbollah is a highly trained, well-armed and sophisticated military force that also receives Iranian support.

