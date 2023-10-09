Hanwha showcases its latest products at AUSA show

South Korean defense firm Hanwha highlights various advanced capabilities and programs as an exhibitor at the AUSA 2023 Annual Meeting & Exposition in Washington, D.C.

Hanwha showcases a wide range of capabilities, including K9 artillery and automatic resupply vehicle solutions.

“Hanwha’s advanced technologies of unmanned ground vehicles is also an important topic for this year’s show,” the company said in a release on Monday.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The company displays K9 self-propelled howitzers, artillery modular charging systems, ammunition resupply vehicles and TAipers guided air-to-ground missiles, among other products, the statement said.