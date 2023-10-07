Saturday, October 7, 2023
type here...

Hamas captures hundreds of Israeli military vehicles and tanks

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Palestinian militant group Hamas has captured dozens of Israeli main battle tanks, armored personnel carriers and hundreds of tactical vehicles during the surprise attack launched by the militant group on Saturday morning.

At least five Merkava tanks and 15 tracked armored vehicles were captured at Israeli checkpoints and bases during a deadly raid by Palestinian militants.

The tracked vehicles were mostly M113-series armored personnel carriers but also was spotted one Nakpadon heavy armored personnel carrier based on the Centurion-tank chassis.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Photos posted by Hamas on social media purported to show about 10 armed vehicles captured during the assault on the border base near the town of Rafah.

In addition, a large number of armored vehicles used by the Israeli military to patrol the borderlands fell into Palestinian hands.

A large part of the military vehicles were probably in poor condition and were abandoned by the Israeli military. Hamas is most interested in light armored vehicles, which they can operate and quickly move to their territory.

This morning, Hamas launched a murderous surprise attack against the State of Israel and its citizens. A lot of Israeli Soldiers were trapped due to the attack of the militants and were killed or captured.

Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said the military was calling up reservists to boost the fight against Hamas following the attack from the Gaza Strip.

He also announced a “special security situation” in a 50-mile radius from Gaza, enabling Israel Defense Forces, or IDF, to “provide civilians with safety instructions and close relevant sites.”

“The State of Israel will win this war,” he said in a separate statement.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense adviser and a consultant. He graduated in business management and worked at leading European defense companies before becoming a military journalist. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Russian military receives new artillery systems

Dylan Malyasov -
Russian defense giant Rostec announced Thursday that Russian armed forces recently received its new Floks self-propelled artillery systems. "The handover of the Flocks to the Ministry of Defense is...

Tiny Ukrainian drone knocked out Russia’s new artillery system

Army

Russia wants to ramp up Su-34 combat jet production

Aviation

US shoots down armed Turkish drone in Syria

Aviation

Hamas captures hundreds of Israeli military vehicles and tanks

Army

General Dynamics to unveil StrykerQB armored vehicle at AUSA 2023

Army

Copyright © 2023 Defence Blog