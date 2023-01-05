Germany to arm Ukraine with Patriot missiles

Germany and the U.S. have all agreed to arm the Ukrainians with modern PATRIOT air defense systems.

Ukraine to get a Patriot missile defense system and a dozen Marder fighting vehicles from Germany. This was agreed upon by Chancellor Olaf Scholz and U.S. President Joe Biden in a telephone call on Thursday evening.

German Ambassador to the U.S. Emily Haber also confirmed that Germany will provide Marder infantry fighting vehicles with a Patriot system to Ukraine️.

“U.S. President Biden and Federal Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany Olaf Scholz are determined to provide Ukraine with the support that’s necessary, for as long as needed,” she said.

The Patriot is a surface-to-air guided missile system that was first deployed in the 1980s and can target aircraft, cruise missiles and shorter-range ballistic missiles.

Each Patriot battery consists of a truck-mounted launching system with eight launchers that can hold up to four missile interceptors each, a ground radar, a control station and a generator.

The Marder 1 is a German infantry fighting vehicle designed for use with the West German Panzergrenadiere units (mechanized infantry specialized for IFV combat).