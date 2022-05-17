Germany send Ukraine more weapons

The German newspaper Spiegel recently reported that Ukraine has received a new batch of weapons from Berlin.

According to information recently obtained by Spiegel, 2,450 RGW 90 anti-tank weapon systems, 1,600 DM22 off-route anti-tank mines and 3,000 DM31 anti-tank mines have arrived in Ukraine in the past two weeks.

Ukraine had ordered and paid for the RGW 90 man-portable anti-armor weapon, which the Bundeswehr calls the MATADOR, directly from a German manufacturer, newspaper reported.

The anti-tank mines, meanwhile, apparently come from Bundeswehr stocks.

The modern MATADOR (Wirkmittel 90) weapon uses a 90mm warhead, being operable from very short range (20m) up to double the current combat effective range of comparable weapons, reaching up to 1,200 meters.

The DM22 is one of the latest versions of the German PARM off-route mine that fires small fin-stabilized rockets.

The mine is mounted on a small tripod, allowing it to be traversed through 360 degrees, elevated to 90 degrees and depressed to −45 degrees. The mine is manually emplaced, and incorporates an arming delay of five minutes. It can be detonated either by command or by a fibre optic trigger cable, which triggers the mine when it is crushed.

The DM31 is an anti-tank mine that uses electronic fuzes. The mine is circular, with a large Misznay Schardin effect warhead in the center of the mine, with the fuzing and sensor electronics located in the dead space above the main charge.