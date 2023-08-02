Wednesday, August 2, 2023
Finland to upgrade its heavy rocket launchers

By Colton Jones
The Government of Finland plans to spend $395 million on upgrades to the heavy RSRAKH 06 heavy rocket launcher (local version of M270), according to U.S. Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA).

The DSCA said Tuesday it had notified Congress of a possible sale of an M270A2 Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) upgrade and related equipment.

According to a Department release, the deal includes an M270A2 upgrade for Finnish M270A1 MLRS. The upgrade will include intercom systems; radio communication mounts; machine gun mounts; battle management system vehicle integration kit; publications for MLRS; spares; services; support equipment; and other related program and logistics support elements.

“The principal contractors will be Lockheed Martin Inc., Grand Prairie, TX; Chelton Inc., Marlow, United Kingdom; Leonardo DRS, Arlington, VA; and Loc Performance Products, Inc., Plymouth, MI.,” DSCA said in its announcement.

The Finnish Defence Forces have two types of multiple rocket launchers: the heavy rocket launcher 298 RSRAKH 06 (M270) was purchased in the 2000s, and the light RAKH 89 M1 (RM-70/85) launchers were purchased from Germany in the 1990s.

