Finland buys air defense system from Israel

Israel and Finland have solidified their defense partnership with the finalization of a historic agreement for the sale of Rafael Advanced Defense Systems’ ‘David’s Sling’ system.

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems wrote in its recent X post that valued at approximately 317 million EUR, the agreement was formalized at the Israel Ministry of Defense Headquarters.

Dignitaries present at the signing ceremony included the Ambassador of Finland to Israel, H.E. Dr. Nina Nordström, and Finnish Defence Attaché to Israel, Col. Oula Asteljoki, highlighting the diplomatic significance of this collaboration. Major General (Ret.) Yoav Har-Even, CEO & President of Rafael, underscored the pivotal role of ‘David’s Sling’ in Israel’s multi-layered defense system.

“The ‘David’s Sling’ system has proven its efficacy in the ongoing conflict, safeguarding the nation and its residents. This historic export agreement reflects our commitment to advancing defense capabilities and contributing to research and development efforts for both Israel and our company. Rafael remains dedicated to fulfilling its crucial role in ensuring the security of the nation,” stated Har-Even.

‘David’s Sling’ comprises the multi-pulse Stunner missile, equipped with sophisticated sensors and control systems, and an active electronically scanned array (AESA) multi-mission radar for precise targeting and guidance.

Unlike the blast warhead on the Israeli Iron Dome’s “Tamir” missile, ‘David’s Sling’s’ maneuverable, two-stage, hit-to-kill Stunner missile obliterates threats through sheer force of impact. The Stunner missile has proven its capability to defeat all short-range ballistic missiles, covering 92 percent of the worldwide theater ballistic missile threat inventory.