Elbit Systems to equip CV90s with Iron Fist active protection system

Israeli defense specialist Elbit Systems announced on Monday that it was awarded a contract worth $109 million to supply BAE Systems Hägglunds (BSH) the Iron Fist Active Protection System (APS) for its CV90 platform for a European customer.

As noted by the company, the contract will be carried out over three years.

The Iron Fist APS is characterized by low volume, weight and power requirements. The system provides armored platforms with 360-degree protection from a wide variety of anti-armor threats, such as rocket-propelled grenades (RPG) and up to KE tank rounds in both open terrain and urban environments.

The APS sensor combines the dual technologies of search-and-track radar and infrared cameras with data fusion algorithms, allowing for rapid, reliable and accurate threat detection, identification and tracking. The system destroys threats by launching an explosive charge toward the incoming threat’s vicinity, and exploding it to create a shock wave that breaks apart or deflects the threat at a safe distance from the protected platform.

Yehuda (Udi) Vered, General Manager of Elbit Systems Land: “Recent conflicts have shown that armored fighting vehicles and tanks face an increased danger to forces on the battlefield. The Iron Fist has been proven to be effective against a range of threats including kinetic energy rounds and drones, neutralizing them far from troops inside combat fighting vehicles.”