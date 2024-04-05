Drone strikes Myanmar’s military stronghold in capital

Myanmar’s civilian National Unity Government and its armed wing have claimed responsibility for drone attacks on two military bases in the country’s capital city Nay Pyi Taw (Naypyidaw).

This is one of their most significant offensives against the military, which seized power in 2021. The Myanmar army said there had been no casualties, but local media reported at least two soldiers had been killed and 15 others injured.

The National Unity Government (NUG), which includes elected politicians removed from office in the February 2021 coup, said its People’s Defence Force carried out a synchronized, coordinated attack on Thursday on key targets in the city, a stronghold of the armed forces.

“This was a success. This drone attack was long-range and a stronger attack than normal. We have plans to do more,” NUG spokesperson Kyaw Zaw said, without specifying whether targets had been hit.

“This is a time when the junta is forcing conscription and causing fear for the people. With this attack on their nerve center, Naypyidaw, we want to highlight that they don’t have a safe place.”

The military regime acknowledged the attack and said it destroyed or seized more than a dozen drones.

Military-run Myawaddy TV said 13 fixed-wing drones were shot down and there were no casualties or damage to property.

It said the foiled attack by “terrorists” sought to destroy important locations in Naypyidaw.