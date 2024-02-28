Wednesday, February 28, 2024
type here...

Drone footage unveils ‘road of death’ in Ukraine

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Ukrainian Soldiers have released drone footage showcasing what they refer to as the “road of death” near Novomikhailivka in the Donetsk region.

The footage depicts a stretch of country road where approximately 23 Russian armored vehicles and tanks were destroyed, who participated in what Ukrainian forces describe as “meat assaults” on Ukrainian positions.

According to reports, Russian forces launched attacks from the east of Novomykhailivka in December, shifted south in January, and returned to the east in February.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The majority of enemy vehicles were neutralized by FPV drones, which Ukrainian forces have resorted to using due to critical shortages of promised artillery ammunition from Western countries.

Russian tactics have increasingly relied on large-scale infantry assaults, or “human-wave attacks,” aimed at overwhelming Ukrainian positions. This strategy underscores Russia’s willingness to engage in high-risk frontal assaults in an attempt to gain tactical advantages.

The drone footage provides a sobering glimpse into the harsh realities of the ongoing fighting in Ukraine.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Russians test captured Bradley fighting vehicle

Dylan Malyasov -
Russian military forces have conducted weapons testing on a captured Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicle (IFV) obtained in Ukraine. The testing aimed to identify vulnerabilities and...

Raytheon completes first flight test for new AMRAAM-ER

Aviation

Ukraine unveils Stryker wheeled armored vehicles

Army

Venezuela receives Iranian-made Peykaap missile boats

Maritime Security

Russian soldiers surprised by Humvee’s armor protection level

Army

Ukrainian Army loses ground due to severe gap in ammunition

Army
Change privacy settings

© 2024 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.