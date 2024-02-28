Drone footage unveils ‘road of death’ in Ukraine

Ukrainian Soldiers have released drone footage showcasing what they refer to as the “road of death” near Novomikhailivka in the Donetsk region.

The footage depicts a stretch of country road where approximately 23 Russian armored vehicles and tanks were destroyed, who participated in what Ukrainian forces describe as “meat assaults” on Ukrainian positions.

According to reports, Russian forces launched attacks from the east of Novomykhailivka in December, shifted south in January, and returned to the east in February.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The majority of enemy vehicles were neutralized by FPV drones, which Ukrainian forces have resorted to using due to critical shortages of promised artillery ammunition from Western countries.

Actually its the other way round in terms of timing. These are earlier losses from RuAF’s disastrous thunder run from the south in January, which preceded the later attacks from the east (See JR’s later note on east-west typo). Still its good to see again.https://t.co/ZZBlQhO9IW pic.twitter.com/EkBeYvYey3 — Dan (@Danspiun) February 27, 2024

Russian tactics have increasingly relied on large-scale infantry assaults, or “human-wave attacks,” aimed at overwhelming Ukrainian positions. This strategy underscores Russia’s willingness to engage in high-risk frontal assaults in an attempt to gain tactical advantages.

The drone footage provides a sobering glimpse into the harsh realities of the ongoing fighting in Ukraine.