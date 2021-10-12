Defiant X helicopter and plane fly in formation in amazing video

An amazing video released by Sikorsky on social media shows Defiant X tech demonstrator during fling test.

The video footage shows the coaxial rotor compound helicopter flying in formation with jet aircraft.

“Flight testing continues for Team DEFIANT — our DEFIANT X tech demonstrator achieved 247 knots true airspeed in straight and level flight, proving out capabilities for the U.S. Army Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft program,” the company said on Twitter.

The Sikorsky-Boeing tech demonstrator Defiant first took flight in March 2019 and leverages Sikorsky’s X2 technology with a rigid compound rotor and pusher prop.

Defiant X is purposefully designed for the U.S. Army’s Future Long Range Air Assault competition, a top modernization priority, and will revolutionize the way the Army meets threats in 2035 and beyond.

As noted by the company, it will be the fastest, most maneuverable and most survivable military helicopter in history. The Defiant already flying at twice the speed and three times the range of the current UH-60 fleet.

The new helicopter can provide transformational advances in terms of lethality and survivability in Multi Domain Operations with significantly enhanced air assault and aero medevac capabilities.