Danish army evaluates French-made robotic mule

French land weapons company Nexter Systems announced on Friday that the Danish army evaluating the company’s robotic mule.

Nexter says the ULTRO unmanned ground vehicle in cargo configuration is taken part in field tests held by the Danish Army.

The new robotic mule was developed for troops to carry a squad’s worth of gear, ammunition and if necessary, evacuate the wounded. It can be deployed and used by mounted or dismounted personnel, using a control station with advanced ergonomic capabilities.

As noted by the company, the ULTRO can be used to support on-base logistical activities and for last-mile resupply.

As Armyrecognition.com previously reported, the ULTRO is very small in size to be deployable in the difficult conditions of the modern battlefield with a length of 1.97 m, a width of 1.3 m, and a height of 1.18 m. The UGV has a weight of 800 kg with a payload capacity of 600 kg.

The ULTRO 4×4 UGV can reach a top speed of 18 km/h with an endurance estimated at 8 to 12 hours. The wheels arrangements of the ULTRO consist of Michelin Non-Pneumatic Tires (NPTs) offering a high level of mobility in all-terrain conditions. It can negotiate a gradient of 40% and a slide slope of 35%, climb a vertical obstacle of 400 mm and ford up to 600 mm.