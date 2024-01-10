Wednesday, January 10, 2024
Cote D’Ivoire receives new Chinese assault vehicles

NewsArmy
By Daisuke Sato
China North Industries Group Corporation Limited (Norinco) delivered an undisclosed number of VN22B wheeled armored assault vehicles to Cote D’Ivoire, also known as Ivory Coast.

A video circulated on the Chinese social media platform Weibo showcasing the arrival of a batch of these state-of-the-art Chinese assault vehicles in Cote D’Ivoire. The footage revealed at least six VN22B vehicles.

The VN22B 6×6 armored vehicles are armed with a formidable 105mm gun and are adaptable to all standard NATO 105mm ammunition, augmenting their operational versatility.

Designed primarily to provide critical firepower support to combat units, the VN22B features a chassis engineered for enhanced protection, incorporating integral additional armor to elevate its survivability on the battlefield. Notably, it encompasses a fully electronically controlled automatic transmission, a full liquid-pneumatic lift body suspension, a V-shaped hydraulic jumper protective tailgate, and a suspended seat, further fortifying its defensive capabilities.

Cote D’Ivoire became the second country after Senegal to receive these advanced Chinese assault vehicles, also recognized as light tanks.

Introducing these cutting-edge armored vehicles to the region raises concerns about China’s growing influence.

Daisuke Sato
Daisuke Sato
Daisuke Sato is defense reporter, covering the Asia-Pacific defense industrial base, defense markets and all related issues. He has covered the US and Japan bilateral exercises for several years.

