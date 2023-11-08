Wednesday, November 8, 2023
type here...

Senegal receives newest Chinese-made assault vehicles

NewsArmy
By Gu Min Chul
Modified date:

The National Gendarmerie of Senegal has introduced a significant addition to its defense arsenal, acquiring an undisclosed number of Chinese-made Norinco VN22B wheeled armored assault vehicles.

These newest combat vehicles are equipped with a formidable 105mm gun and are compatible with all standard NATO 105mm ammunition.

The primary mission of the VN22B is to provide crucial firepower support to combat units. These versatile armored vehicles are tasked with tactical reconnaissance, territorial defense, convoy escort, and road patrol missions, making them an essential component of Senegal’s defense strategy.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The VN22B’s chassis is designed with a focus on protection, featuring integral additional armor to enhance its survivability on the battlefield. It boasts a fully electronically controlled automatic transmission, a full liquid-pneumatic lift body suspension, a V-shaped hydraulic jumper protective tailgate, and a suspended seat.

One of the vehicle’s standout features is its semi-active suspension system, allowing the operator to make suspension adjustments directly from the cockpit. This design provides the VN22B with the capability to achieve high-speed movement on flat terrain while maintaining exceptional off-road performance, ensuring adaptability in a variety of challenging situations.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Gu Min Chul
Gu Min Chul
Gu Min Chul is a defense reporter who covers the Korean defense industry and all related issues.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Reports suggest Russia uses its Su-57 jets to attack targets in Ukraine

Dylan Malyasov -
The eRADAR channel on Telegram, which has close links to the Ukrainian military, reported that a new-generation Russian multi-role fighter aircraft, the Su-57, is...

US Air Force deploys game-changer navigation system to Europe

Aviation

Poland receives new FA-50 light combat jets

Aviation

Russian corvette shows massive damage after Ukrainian strike

Maritime Security

US set to double Israel’s air defense arsenal

Army

© 2023 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.