Wednesday, December 6, 2023
type here...

China unveils new border patrol vehicle

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
CCTV screen grab

Chinese state television network CCTV has recently released footage showcasing a novel addition to China’s People’s Liberation Army fleet: a border patrol vehicle explicitly designed for high-altitude missions.

Analyst Jesus Roman highlights that this new vehicle is built on a modified version of FAW’s MV3 off-road truck chassis.

The vehicle’s configuration includes an integrated optical reconnaissance system capable of monitoring border areas under diverse weather conditions, spanning distances from 5 to 12 kilometers.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Moreover, the vehicle boasts reinforced armor, ensuring crew safety against small arms fire and improvised explosive devices, underscoring its robustness in volatile border environments.

The development and deployment of this specialized border patrol vehicle signify China’s strategic focus on enhancing surveillance and security measures along its borders. The incorporation of advanced optical reconnaissance technology and enhanced armor reflects a concerted effort to fortify border defenses, ensuring heightened vigilance and safety for patrol crews operating in rugged and geographically demanding terrains.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Poland prepares military response to militarization of Kaliningrad enclave

Dylan Malyasov -
Despite Moscow's continual rhetoric about NATO military base advancements drawing closer to the Russian border, the Kremlin has actively invested in the militarization of...

Bulgarian president blocks delivery of armored vehicles to Ukraine

Army

Russia lost its first Chinese-made vehicles in Ukraine

Army

Taiwan expands F-CK-1 fighter jet arsenal with new missile

Aviation

Russians deploy new robotic platform in Ukraine

Army

© 2023 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.