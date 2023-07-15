Saturday, July 15, 2023
type here...

China sends large group of warplanes towards Taiwan

NewsAviation
By Gu Min Chul
Modified date:
Photo by Qiang Teng

China sent a large group of warplanes, including fighter jets and bombers, toward Taiwan over the last few days, the island’s defense ministry said.

Taiwan’s defense ministry reported that between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) sent 30 warplanes and 9 navy vessels around Taiwan.

Over those 72 hours, 62 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft either crossed the strait’s median line – an informal demarcation point that Beijing does not recognize but until recently largely respected – or entered the southeastern or southwestern parts of the island’s ADIZ.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Among the Chinese planes were Su-30, J-11 and J-16 fighter jets, H-6 bombers, Y-8 antisubmarine warfare (ASW) aircraft and Z-9 anti-sub helicopters that had entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ).

Taiwan’s Defense Ministry it tasked combat air patrol warplanes, naval vessels and land-based missile defense to monitor the PLA aircraft, along with nine Chinese warships that were present around the island.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form. If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

Executive Editor

About

Gu Min Chul
Gu Min Chul
Gu Min Chul is a defense reporter, covering the Korean defense industrial base and all related issues.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Copyright © 2023 Defence Blog