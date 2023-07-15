Saturday, July 15, 2023
China calls US spy plane transit of Taiwan Strait a provocation

By Gu Min Chul
Photo by Santiago Navarro

Chinese military accuses the Pentagon of another provocative move as a U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft transited the Taiwan Strait on Thursday.

On its English-language website, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) accused the U.S. military of hyping the situation, and a spokesperson for the Eastern Theater Command said PLA troops tracked and monitored the US plane.

“The troops of the PLA Eastern Theater Command have tracked and monitored the US aircraft in the whole course, and handled it in line with laws and regulations,” said Senior Colonel Shi Yi, spokesperson for the Chinese PLA Eastern Theater Command.

He stressed that the troops of the PLA Eastern Theater Command remain on high alert at all times to resolutely safeguard China’s sovereignty, security and regional peace and stability.

According to a statement from the US 7th Fleet in Japan, the aircraft’s transit of the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the United States’ commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific

“The United States military flies, sails and operates anywhere international law allows,” the 7th Fleet statement said.

