Wednesday, November 1, 2023
Canadian-made Senator vehicle saves lives of Ukrainian soldiers

NewsArmy
Dylan Malyasov
In Eastern Ukraine, a Senator armored vehicle produced by the Canadian company Roshel played a crucial role in saving the lives of Ukrainian military personnel caught under enemy fire.

While on a mission, the armored vehicle and its crew came under attack from Russian forces, but thanks to its robust armor protection, no one was injured. The armored vehicle sustained minimal damage and safely evacuated the crew from the danger zone and is currently undergoing repairs to soon return to service.

Built on the Ford heavy-duty truck base, the Senator boasts 400 horsepower under the hood. This enables it to quickly adapt its position or undertake additional tasks as needed.

The Senator features a steel-armored body that shields the crew from small arms fire and shrapnel, a fact that has been repeatedly proven under the harsh conditions of the ongoing war in Ukraine.

According to a company representative, the Canadian armored vehicle manufacturer Roshel has supplied more than 550 high-tech Senator armored vehicles and has already delivered the first batch of vehicles with advanced anti-mine protection in the Senator MRAP version to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

“By the end of this year, there will be over 1000 of them,” said a senior company representative.

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

