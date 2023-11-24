Friday, November 24, 2023
type here...

Canadian defense giants unite to create new patrol aircraft

NewsAviationPRESS RELEASES
By Emily Ryan Miller
Modified date:
Artist’s conception

The Canadian Commercial Corporation (CCC), in collaboration with General Dynamics Mission Systems–Canada and Bombardier Defense, has officially entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to bolster export prospects for Canada’s advanced long-range multi-mission patrol aircraft solution.

The prime objective of this collaborative effort is to deliver a state-of-the-art Multi-Mission and Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) aircraft that aligns with the Canadian government’s specifications outlined in the Canadian Multi-Mission Aircraft (CMMA) program.

At the core of the Canadian Multi-Mission Aircraft Team’s proposal lies the remarkably efficient and versatile Global 6500 aircraft, impeccably tailored to meet the CMMA requirements.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

This jet incorporates next-generation engines, boasting extended range, enduring flight capabilities, and documented superior reliability and fuel efficiency, as validated in the recently published Environmental Product Declaration.

Renowned for its adaptability, the Global aircraft family has been selected for over 10 distinct mission profiles globally. Its aptitude to operate seamlessly in all weather conditions with a full mission payload, coupled with unparalleled speed, range, endurance, and bolstered by a comprehensive 24/7 global support infrastructure, solidifies its status as a preferred platform across various mission requirements worldwide.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Emily Ryan Miller
Emily Ryan Miller
Emily Ryan Miller is an experienced journalist with excellent analytical skills and a deep understanding of military affairs. With her professional diligence and passion for the defense theme, Emily continues to inform the world about important aspects of the military sphere and deeply understands the significance of researching and tracking military events for the public and national security.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Russia lost Its newest troop carrier in Ukraine

Dylan Malyasov -
The confirmed loss of the newest armored all-terrain vehicle, Plastun-SN, recently deployed to military units, deals another blow to the beleaguered reputation of the...

Reports claim Russia’s MiG-35 fighter is being used against Ukraine

Aviation

Futuristic stealth corvette spotted in China

Maritime Security

China builds massive special-purpose vessel

Maritime Security

Swedish defense giant receives new Carl-Gustaf order

Army

© 2023 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.