Canadian defense giants unite to create new patrol aircraft

The Canadian Commercial Corporation (CCC), in collaboration with General Dynamics Mission Systems–Canada and Bombardier Defense, has officially entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to bolster export prospects for Canada’s advanced long-range multi-mission patrol aircraft solution.

The prime objective of this collaborative effort is to deliver a state-of-the-art Multi-Mission and Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) aircraft that aligns with the Canadian government’s specifications outlined in the Canadian Multi-Mission Aircraft (CMMA) program.

At the core of the Canadian Multi-Mission Aircraft Team’s proposal lies the remarkably efficient and versatile Global 6500 aircraft, impeccably tailored to meet the CMMA requirements.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

This jet incorporates next-generation engines, boasting extended range, enduring flight capabilities, and documented superior reliability and fuel efficiency, as validated in the recently published Environmental Product Declaration.

La @CanComCorp, @GDMS_C et #BombardierDéfense ont signé un protocole d’entente (P.E.) visant à soutenir les opportunités d’exportation pour notre solution canadienne de patrouille multimissions à long rayon d’action de nouvelle génération. pic.twitter.com/vFlaXfeGdY — Bombardier (@Bombardier) November 23, 2023

Renowned for its adaptability, the Global aircraft family has been selected for over 10 distinct mission profiles globally. Its aptitude to operate seamlessly in all weather conditions with a full mission payload, coupled with unparalleled speed, range, endurance, and bolstered by a comprehensive 24/7 global support infrastructure, solidifies its status as a preferred platform across various mission requirements worldwide.