Bundeswehr to receive Israeli-made rocket launchers

The German Bundeswehr plans to replace the MARS II rocket artillery systems that were given to Ukraine with Israeli-made mobile multiple rocket launchers.

Soldat & Technik magazine reported that a contract for this replacement is expected to be signed this month.

According to the report, the replacement is intended to be carried out in cooperation with the Netherlands. The German Defense Ministry aims to present a 25-million-euro proposal for the procurement of “five PULS” to the Parliament in the first quarter of 2024.

Elbit Systems PULS is an autonomous rocket system that offers a comprehensive and cost-effective solution for precise firing of advanced rockets, all while maintaining optimal responsiveness.

Unlike traditional artillery systems, the PULS eliminates the need to relocate artillery units based on the desired firing range. It’s a versatile solution that can fire a variety of ammunition types to various ranges from the same position, with an impressive reach of up to 300 kilometers.

The multi-purpose launcher features two PODS; each POD is designed for a specific rocket type: the Accular 122mm (18 rockets) with a range of up to 35km, the Accular 160mm (10 rockets) with a range of up to 40km, the EXTRA (4 rockets) with a range of up to 150km and the Predator Hawk (2 rockets) with a range of up to 300km. The system can accurately and effectively neutralize the specified targets at all ranges.

In December 2022, Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW), Elbit Systems Deutschland, and Elbit Systems Land entered into a strategic cooperation agreement to modernize and extend the capabilities of the European Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS/MARS II). Elbit Systems provides an advanced effector portfolio that aligns with MLRS user demands, including extended-range rockets and new training ammunition, enabling users to “train as you fight” on national proving grounds.

German-based KMW and Elbit have introduced the concept of “Euro-PULS” for the next-generation European Long-Range Rocket Artillery system, serving as the successor to the MLRS. This concept has been presented to potential European customers. Euro-PULS leverages Elbit Systems’ operational and in-service Multi-Purpose Universal Launching System (PULS) alongside a range of precision-guided munitions.