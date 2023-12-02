Saturday, December 2, 2023
Bundeswehr replaces Dingo-2 vehicles sent to Ukraine

By Colton Jones
Photo by Jana Neumann

The German military, the Bundeswehr, has unveiled plans to replace the previously transferred Dingo armored personnel carriers within the Bundeswehr provided to Ukraine.

The Bundeswehr is set to introduce a fresh fleet of All-Protected Transport Vehicles (ATF) designated as Dingo 2.

About a year ago, Germany transferred a total of 50 ATF vehicles to Ukraine. Currently, an equivalent number of 50 new ATFs are being procured and are expected to be available for the troops by the end of 2026.

The signing of the corresponding framework contract occurred on November 29 at the Federal Office for Equipment, Information Technology, and Use of the Bundeswehr (BAAINBw) in collaboration with the manufacturer KNDS. This project received approval from the Budget Committee of the German Bundestag. Alongside the vehicle system of the Dingo 2 in Variant A4.1, the procurement project includes an extensive package for spare parts and logistics.

The Dingo falls under the category of protected command and functional vehicles (GFF) and has provided reliable service for over 20 years. The Bundeswehr currently operates more than 500 Dingo vehicles in various versions. With its Unimog chassis, it delivers agility and off-road capability.

The Dingo’s armor and relatively compact dimensions make it suitable for deployment in densely built areas, making it highly sought after for convoy or patrol operations.

