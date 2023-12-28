Thursday, December 28, 2023
type here...

British Army evaluates innovative wheeled carrier

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

UK defense contractor HIPPO Multipower has demonstrated the multi-role capabilities of the hybrid multi-purpose platform on the Army Warfighting Experiment (AWE) 2023 as part of the British Army’s flagship innovation experimentation program, forging relationships with industry to identify technology that could be used in future warfare.

According to Army Recognition, the British Army has tested the Hybrid Amphibious Wheeled Carrier (HAWC), an innovative vehicle redefining the landscape of modern warfare.

HAWC, an adaptable multi-purpose platform, aims to alleviate the burdens on dismounted soldiers and light forces, constituting a pivotal asset in the Army’s ongoing adaptation to the evolving dynamics of combat. This initiative aligns with the broader AWE, seeking to fortify the British Army’s capabilities in response to emerging challenges in warfare.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -
HAWC

The electrically powered HAWC and its autonomous iteration, the RAPTOR, boast remarkable specifications tailored to revolutionize tactical operations. With a payload capacity of 1000 kg, these carriers significantly lighten the load for soldiers, enabling faster mobility, communication, and response.

RAPTOR

Their versatility extends to tactical load carriage, resupply missions, surveillance, weapon carriage, and more, demonstrating adaptability in varied scenarios. These carriers, equipped with lithium-ion batteries for prolonged silent operations, not only amplify maneuverability but also export 5 kW of electrical power, catering to diverse energy needs on the battlefield.

Crucially, the HAWC offers both manned and optionally manned/autonomous configurations, while the Raptor operates exclusively in unmanned/autonomous modes. This strategic flexibility optimizes manpower utilization and mitigates risks by deploying unmanned carriers for high-risk tasks, ensuring soldier safety in perilous situations.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Change privacy settings

© 2023 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.