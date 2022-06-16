Thursday, June 16, 2022
type here...

British armored vehicles spotted in Ukraine

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Videos have surfaced online reportedly showing UK-made armored vehicles in service of the Ukrainian Armed forces donated by the British government to fight Russian troops.

Several videos, which were posted on social media, show a recently arrived in Ukraine Husky tactical support vehicle and Wolfhound heavily armoured patrol vehicle.

UK Defence Minister Jeremy Quin has previously highlighted the delivery of Wolfhounds, which help to protect troops while they carry out patrols in high-risk areas, alongside Stormer vehicles fitted with Starstreak launchers.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

According to some reports, like one from The Sun, Britain has agreed to send at least 120 armored vehicles to Ukraine for the war effort.

Eighty of them are the Mastiff, Husky and Wolfhound protected mobility vehicles.

The Mastiff and Wolfhound is a heavily armoured, 6 x six-wheel-drive patrol vehicle which carries eight troops, plus two crew. It is currently on its third variation.

Husky TSV is an all-terrain armored vehicle that can assist infantry, marines, and special forces. Depending on its configuration, it can transport between four and eight people. Husky TSV can be armed with a 12.7mm machine gun as well as a remote-controlled weapon system.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

Executive Editor

About this Author

Dylan Malyasov
U.S. defense journalist and commentator. Aviation photographer. Dylan leads Defence Blog's coverage of global military news, focusing on engineering and technology across the U.S. defense industry.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© 2014-2022 Defence Blog - online military magazine