USAF Special Operations Squadron receives first CV-22 with nacelle improvement modifications

The U.S. Air Force has announced that U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 20th Special Operations Squadron familiarize themselves with the new nacelle improvement modifications on a CV-22 Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., Jan. 7, 2022.

According to a press release issued by the 27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs, the improvements should increase aircraft availability and reduce required maintenance actions, leading to increased flying hours.

The versatility of the CV-22 offers increased speed and range over other rotary-wing aircraft, which enables the 20 SOS to conduct long-range infiltration, exfiltration and personnel recovery missions deep into enemy territory.

The CV-22 Osprey is a tiltrotor aircraft that combines the vertical takeoff, hover and vertical landing qualities of a helicopter with the long-range, fuel efficiency and speed characteristics of a turboprop aircraft.

The mission of the CV-22 is to conduct long-range infiltration, exfiltration and resupply missions for special operations forces.

The first operational CV-22 was delivered to Air Force Special Operations Command in January 2007. Initial operational capability was achieved in 2009.