US Marine Corps clears MV-22 for flight operations after safety review

The 1st Marine Aircraft Wing has announced the resumption of flight operations for its MV-22 Ospreys, effective March 14, following a comprehensive safety assessment conducted by the Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR).

The Marines said in a release that this decision comes after a meticulous and data-driven evaluation process aimed at ensuring the aircraft’s flight worthiness and safety.

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Bradford J. Gering, Deputy Commandant for Marine Corps Aviation, emphasized the Marine Corps’ commitment to the safety and mission readiness of its pilots and aircrew. He acknowledged the tragedy of the Air Force CV-22 mishap and reiterated the Marine Corps’ dedication to applying lessons learned from the incident. Gering highlighted the deliberate and methodical approach taken to return the Ospreys to flight status, emphasizing trust in the aircraft’s airworthiness and the professionalism of Marine Corps personnel.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Following the grounding of the MV-22s on December 6, 2023, the Marine Corps focused on maintaining aircrew proficiency and readiness. Despite the suspension of flight operations, aircrew development continued through simulator training and academic endeavors. Simulator sessions provided opportunities to refine skills in challenging scenarios, while tactical simulations and academic training enhanced leadership capabilities and knowledge retention.

The Marine Corps expressed confidence in NAVAIR’s analysis and engineering assessment, which served as the basis for the decision to resume flight operations. Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Eric M. Smith underscored the importance of balancing crisis response and modernization efforts, emphasizing the significance of funding for training, maintenance, safety, and readiness initiatives.